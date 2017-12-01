Using Vacuum Impregnation to Fill Quality Gaps for Electronics Manufacturers
December 1, 2017
Often the most troublesome problems are least visible — certainly true of automotive electronic components, such as connectors, coils and wire harnesses. In the manufacture of these components, tiny voids, leak paths and microscopic holes are unavoidable. Vacuum impregnation plays a key role in overcoming these issues.
Scott Simmons, Business Development Manager, Henkel
