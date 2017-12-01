Ring Drives: Overcoming the Limitations of Traditional Rotary Indexing Technologies

Rotary tables have been a mainstay of automation systems for decades. They are simple, precise and durable. They can output a lot of product in a small footprint. There are many options for driving a rotary table, including cylinders, belts, cams, direct-drive systems, and the latest technology—precision ring drives.

Download the White Paper (PDF)

Nexen Group, Inc.

560 Oak Grove Parkway

Vadnals Heights, MN 55127