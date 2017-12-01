ASSEMBLY Capital Spending Report 2017: Capital Spending Continues to Increase

U.S. manufacturing continued to roll in 2017. Want proof? Look no further than Toyota Motor Corp. In September, the world’s largest automaker announced that it will invest $374 million at five U.S. factories. Specifically, Toyota will spend:

But wait—there’s more! In August, Toyota and rival Mazda Motor Corp. announced plans to build a $1.6 billion U.S assembly plant as part of a new joint venture. The plant will be capable of producing 300,000 vehicles a year, with production divided between the two automakers. The facility is expected to employ some 4,000 people when it opens in 2021.