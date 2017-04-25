Assembly Breaking News

US Manufacturing Output Falls in March, Ending Six Month Rally

April 25, 2017
WASHINGTON, DC--U.S. manufacturers' output fell 0.4 percent in March, led by a large step-down in the production of motor vehicles and parts, the Federal Reserve announced last week. Factory output aside from motor vehicles and parts moved down 0.2 percent. For the first quarter as a whole, industrial production rose at an annual rate of 1.5 percent. MORE

