US Manufacturing Output Falls in March, Ending Six Month Rally
April 25, 2017
No Comments
WASHINGTON, DC--U.S. manufacturers' output fell 0.4 percent in March, led by a large step-down in the production of motor vehicles and parts, the Federal Reserve announced last week. Factory output aside from motor vehicles and parts moved down 0.2 percent. For the first quarter as a whole, industrial production rose at an annual rate of 1.5 percent. MORE
