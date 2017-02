Motion Control Compact Pneumatic Cylinders Can Play Big Roles in Automation "Less is more" seems to be the trend in the pneumatic actuator market. Real estate on production equipment is at a premium today more than ever. …

DFMA Assembly How to Work With Medical Device Design Firms Designing a new medical device is a bit more complicated than designing a toaster or an automotive cooling system. Besides the issues common to any product—feasibility, usability, and design for …

Motion Control High-tech motion control aids production of protective packaging If you’ve ever received a package from an online retailer, you probably didn’t give the protective packing material a second thought. You opened the box, removed your order, and discarded …

Appliance Assembly Driving Thread-Cutting and Thread-Forming Screws Movies and TV shows consistently promote lead characters who are able to complete their mission with little or no help from others. In the world of fastening, self-tapping screws fit …

Plastics Assembly Testing Challenges With Automotive Plastics New plastics and coatings are giving automotive engineers a wealth of options for interior design. These materials offer the promise of additional functionality beyond just decoration or passenger protection. …

Wire Processing Assembly Automatic Cut, Strip and Crimp Machines Every worker and piece of equipment must multitask if a company is to be successful. This is the business philosophy of most wire harness manufacturers, particularly those that are small, …