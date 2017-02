Assembly Breaking News Audi’s Smart Factory is A Glimpse Into The Future NECKARSULM, GERMANY—Audi is preparing for the future with its Smart Factory, designed to optimize automobile production lines. First mentioned last year, the company envisions a factory where humans and robots will …

Adhesives Assembly New Mixer Optimizes Adhesive Performance Two-component adhesives are widely used for assembly in numerous industries, including aerospace, automotive and construction. Applied correctly, these adhesives provide strong, durable bonds. …

Industries Operational Excellence Starts With Culture Over the years, just about all organizations have adopted a continuous improvement program, many based on lean principles. But there’s a key question that often never gets asked: How does …

Wire Processing Assembly Wire Harness Manufacturer Produces Quality Products in the Hearland The key to Blichmann Engineering’s Tower of Power home-brewing system is its temperature control module, which monitors and adjusts the temperature of mash as it is being circulated. …

Wire Processing Assembly Automatic Cut, Strip and Crimp Machines Every worker and piece of equipment must multitask if a company is to be successful. This is the business philosophy of most wire harness manufacturers, particularly those that are small, …

Automotive Assembly The Impact of the LV 214-4 Standard It goes without saying that every manufacturer wants to ensure they are assembling a quality product. Standards and specifications from various organizations provide a guideline from which manufacturers can measure …