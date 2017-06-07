Adhesives AssemblyAutomotive AssemblyIndustriesDispensing Assembly

Adhesives Aid Truck and Trailer Assembly

High-strength adhesives and sealants can improve the durability and appearance of trailers and truck bodies, while enhancing throughput.

June 7, 2017
Bob Zweng
The main objective for manufacturers of commercial transportation equipment is to profitability build high-quality products. One way to meet this objective is to assemble trailers and truck bodies with advanced structural adhesives and seam sealers. High-strength adhesives and sealants can improve the longevity and durability of trailers and truck bodies, while enhancing throughput and takt times.

Using adhesives and sealants in truck and trailer assembly offers many benefits:

