Joining Wire to Small Metal Parts

State-of-the-art welding and soldering equipment ensure that wires are securely joined to terminals or other wires.

July 5, 2017
Jim Camillo
KEYWORDS resistance welding / ultrasonic metal welding / wire splicing
When the average person opens up a refrigerator and grabs a too-warm soda can or bottle, his initial reaction is one of disappointment. But, if that person is an assembler of harnesses for this type of appliance, his initial thought is: Check the evaporator fan wiring harness. While inspecting it for wear and damage, he’ll also learn whether the wires were welded or soldered to connectors, and how well either process was performed.

More than likely, he’ll see that the wires are ultrasonically welded. Harness makers that serve the white goods market increasingly prefer this technology because it produces reliable connections with high conductivity.

