US Manufacturing Growth Expected in 2017

January 2, 2017
TEMPE, AZ—U.S. manufacturing and services firms expect to see rising revenues and profits next year, amid a stronger economy and only modest increases in costs, according to the Institute of Supply Management. The ISM semiannual economic forecast also showed that companies expect a small increase in employment across both sectors, after a contraction in 2016. MORE

