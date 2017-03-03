Aerospace AssemblyAssembly Breaking News

More Than 1,800 Boeing Union Workers Take Buyouts

March 3, 2017
EVERETT, WA——More than 1,800 union members will soon leave Boeing under a buyout plan offered last month, the first step in a continuing company job-cutting effort that’s expected to include layoffs later this year. The machinists union said 1,500 of its members applied for a buyout and were approved to leave the company. The engineering union said 305 of its members were approved and are expected to leave the company in April. Read More

