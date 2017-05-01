President Trump Creates New Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy
May 1, 2017
No Comments
WASHINGTON—President Donald Trump signed an executive order April 29 establishing a new White House Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy (OTMP). The mission of the OTMP is to defend and serve American workers and domestic manufacturers while advising the president on policies to increase economic growth, decrease the trade deficit, and strengthen the U.S. manufacturing and defense industrial bases. MORE
