Ammunition Sealants and Bullet Pull Strength

Bullet pull strength is the force necessary to separate a bullet from the cartridge casing. This force can vary, depending on the type and size of the ammunition. It can even vary from cartridge to cartridge within the same type and caliber. UV-curing external ammunition sealants can make bullet pull strength more consistent and thereby improve performance and accuracy.

Repeatability is core to a user’s experience with ammunition. The last thing you want when firing a gun is a surprise, and ballistics engineers work tirelessly to produce reliable ammunition that will perform the same way time and time again. The consistency of ammunition is typically measured by analyzing the “tightness” of a shot grouping fired under specified conditions. The pattern is judged by measuring the distance between the most disparate impacts. Anything that can bring the shots into a more concise pattern proves an increase in precision.