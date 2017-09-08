Fixed vs. Flexible Automation Systems

The one constant thing about technology is that it is constantly changing and evolving. Don’t think so? In that case, ask the people who rushed out to buy the latest iteration of a smartphone, but then find themselves standing in line waiting to purchase the latest new-and-improved version just six months later.

The same is true in the world of manufacturing. Engineers in every industry must perpetually review their processes and weigh the potential benefits of implementing a new technology against the potential pitfalls. In many cases, the decision can boil down to the answer to this basic question: Stick with the tried and true, or switch to the shiny and new?