Automotive AssemblyPlastics Assembly

Engineers Reduce Weight of Vehicle Doors by 42 Percent

latest headlines
January 16, 2017
KEYWORDS automotive interior design / automotive lightweighting / automotive plastics / Chrysler manufacturing
Reprints
No Comments
DETROIT—Fiat Chrysler, Magna Interior Inc., Grupo Antolin and the U.S. Department of Energy have collaborated on a project that reduces the weight of car doors by 42.5 percent without a dramatic increase in cost. Using a holistic approach, engineers looked at the door as a complete system that could integrate everything available on the market today. MORE

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Assembly Magazine.

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.