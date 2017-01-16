Engineers Reduce Weight of Vehicle Doors by 42 Percent
January 16, 2017
No Comments
DETROIT—Fiat Chrysler, Magna Interior Inc., Grupo Antolin and the U.S. Department of Energy have collaborated on a project that reduces the weight of car doors by 42.5 percent without a dramatic increase in cost. Using a holistic approach, engineers looked at the door as a complete system that could integrate everything available on the market today. MORE
