Laser Projection for Streamlining Production and Assembly
Laser Projection for virtual templating applications simultaneously streamlines production and improves quality. The aerospace and defense industries can benefit, as well as automotive and heavy equipment, machine shops, and the composites industry. Scrap and rework costs are minimized, and costs associated with storing, updating and maintaining physical templates are reduced or eliminated.
