Re-engineer Your Assembly Lines for Zero-Defect Production
December 1, 2017
No Comments
No consumer wants a defective product. At best, a loose fastener can lead a consumer to question product quality. At worst, it could lead to a recall. By focusing on four key aspects of their fastening process—durability, ergonomics, scalability and traceability—manufacturers can re-engineer their lines to ensure zero-defect production.
