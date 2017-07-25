Alabama Auto Sector Primed for Growth With $1 Billion in New Investment
July 25, 2017
MONTGOMERY, AL—Alabama’s auto industry continues to thrive, racking up new jobs and investments in communities across the state. Last year, there were at least 68 auto projects, for an estimated total of 3,848 jobs and $907.1 million in new capital investment. New projects announced this year push that total past $1 billion and add hundreds of more jobs. MORE
