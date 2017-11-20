Adhesives AssemblyAppliance AssemblyAutomotive AssemblyMedical Devices AssemblyIndustries

Assembly With Pressure-Sensitive Adhesives

The key to success with pressure-sensitive adhesives is to match the chemistry with the application.

November 20, 2017
Janet Page
Pressure-sensitive adhesives (PSAs) have long been an option for parts assembly in a wide variety of applications.

In fact, PSAs often meet or exceed the performance capabilities of other bonding and fastening methods, such as screws. They can successfully bond foam, plastic and metal parts to create lasting permanent bonds, or they can simply act as assembly aids. Formulated for superior assembly-related performance characteristics, PSAs can tackle everything from high-performance, long-term applications to reliable, low-cost, short-term applications.

