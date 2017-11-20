Assembly With Pressure-Sensitive Adhesives

Pressure-sensitive adhesives (PSAs) have long been an option for parts assembly in a wide variety of applications.

In fact, PSAs often meet or exceed the performance capabilities of other bonding and fastening methods, such as screws. They can successfully bond foam, plastic and metal parts to create lasting permanent bonds, or they can simply act as assembly aids. Formulated for superior assembly-related performance characteristics, PSAs can tackle everything from high-performance, long-term applications to reliable, low-cost, short-term applications.