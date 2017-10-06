New SCARA competes with linear axes, lowers cost of ownership

To handle simple material handling tasks in automated workcells, engineers typically opt for linear axes. However, assembling multiple linear axes into a Cartesian motion system can be a time-consuming process. You must connect each module to the next one, assembling subcomponents as you go, then wire each module, connect each axis to an external controller, and finally program the system.

That might do the job for some applications, but there might be a better option. Epson Robots has just released the new T3 all-in-one

SCARA robot with a built-in controller that promises to make setup and deployment faster, easier and less expensive than multiple linear axes.