Fasteners for Automotive Lightweighting

U.S. automakers are wrestling with the challenge of reducing vehicle weight to meet the 2025 CAFE (Corporate Average Fuel Economy) mandate, which requires new cars and trucks to achieve 55 miles per gallon. Meeting that challenge will require the latest advances in materials and fastening methods.

Although steel remains the dominant assembly material in vehicles, manufacturers are increasingly turning to aluminum, magnesium, advanced high-strength steel, carbon-fiber composites and plastic. These lightweight materials are used in body, chassis and interior applications, as well as for power train components.