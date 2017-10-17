Murata Buys Sony Factory to Boost Smartphone Parts Production

KYODO, Japan-–Murata Manufacturing Co. said Monday it has acquired a Sony Corp. plant in central Japan as it looks to meet growing demand for iPhone and other smartphone components. Murata, an Apple Inc. supplier, has purchased the plant located in the city of Nomi, Ishikawa Prefecture, to produce smartphone circuit boards. Kanazawa Murata Manufacturing Co., the wholly owned subsidiary of Murata that will operate the plant, will hire a workforce of about 300 over the next three years. MORE