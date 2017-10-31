Boeing Catching Up on 777 Aircraft Production Snags
October 31, 2017
NEW YORK--Boeing Co. is fixing production problems with its 777 wide-body jetliner, but has not stopped production and does not expect the snags to delay deliveries to airlines, it said on Monday. The Chicago-based aerospace and defense company said it had given workers more time to catch up on "behind-work" on the 777 assembly line in its massive factory in Everett, WA. MORE
