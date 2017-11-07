Assembly Breaking News

China, Goldman Sachs to Invest $5 Billion in US Manufacturing

November 7, 2017
NEW YORK--China Investment Corp., China's richest sovereign wealth fund, is teaming up with Goldman Sachs to invest at least $5 billion in mostly U.S. manufacturing, a person familiar with the matter told CNNMoney. China Investment asked Goldman Sachs to partner with it on the private-equity fund, which will deploy money into manufacturing, industrial, consumer, healthcare and other U.S. businesses. MORE

