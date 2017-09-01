White Papers

Laser Projection for Streamlining Production and Assembly

faro
September 1, 2017
Laser Projection for virtual templating applications simultaneously streamlines production and improves quality. The aerospace and defense industries can benefit, as well as automotive and heavy equipment, machine shops, and the composites industry. Scrap and rework costs are minimized, and costs associated with storing, updating and maintaining physical templates are reduced or eliminated.

 

 

FARO Technologies
250 Technology Park
Lake Mary, FL 32746
www.faro.com
(800) 736-0234

