US Says Critical Manufacturing Industries Are Under Cyberattack
WASHINGTON-–The Department of Homeland Security and Federal Bureau of Investigation warned in a report distributed by email last week that critical manufacturing, nuclear, energy, aviation and water industries have been targeted, along with government entities, in attacks dating back to at least May. The agencies warned that hackers had succeeded in compromising some targeted networks, but did not identify specific victims or describe any cases of sabotage. MORE
