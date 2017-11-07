Auto Industry Scrambles to Save EV Tax Credit
November 7, 2017
No Comments
WASHINGTON--Automakers are scrambling to defend the electric vehicle tax credit after House Republicans last week proposed eliminating it to help pay for their broader package of tax cuts.Lobbyists here quickly huddled to figure out how to save the tax credit, which the industry views as critical to promoting commercial adoption of electric vehicle technology. MORE
