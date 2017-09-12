Nissan Seeks Dramatic Improvements on its Assembly Lines
September 12, 2017
No Comments
YOKOHAMA, Japan--Nissan Motor Co. is attempting to foster a corporate culture that produces manufacturing innovations in leaps and bounds instead of steady incremental improvement. Corporate Vice President Atsuhiko Hayakawa says the new approach is called kakushin, which means to deliver change that's a multiple of a previous improvement. MORE
