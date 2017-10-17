Assembly Breaking News Machinery Assembly

Stadler Breaks Ground on Railcar Manufacturing Plant

October 17, 2017
KEYWORDS Salt Lake City / Stadler Rail Group / trains
SALT LAKE CITY,UT--Stadler Rail Group is building a new plant here with an investment of around $50 million. The plant has been designed to accommodate around 350 workstations, but can be upgraded on a modular basis at any time. Its 62-acre property boasts 75,000 square feet of production space for the bogie, main, pre- and final assembly of single- and bi-level trains. MORE

