Stadler Breaks Ground on Railcar Manufacturing Plant
October 17, 2017
No Comments
SALT LAKE CITY,UT--Stadler Rail Group is building a new plant here with an investment of around $50 million. The plant has been designed to accommodate around 350 workstations, but can be upgraded on a modular basis at any time. Its 62-acre property boasts 75,000 square feet of production space for the bogie, main, pre- and final assembly of single- and bi-level trains. MORE
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Assembly Magazine.