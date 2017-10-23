Aerospace AssemblyAssembly Breaking News

World’s Largest Titanium Additive Manufacturing Facility Opens

Breaking and Industry News
October 23, 2017
KEYWORDS additive manufacturing / Boeing / Norsk Titanium
Reprints
No Comments

PLATTSBURGH, NY--Norsk Titanium, a supplier of aerospace-grade, additive manufactured, structural titanium components, opened its Plattsburgh Development and Qualification Center here last week. The facility houses nine rapid plasma deposition titanium printers that will make aerospace components for Boeing and other aerospace producers. MORE

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Assembly Magazine.

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.