World’s Largest Titanium Additive Manufacturing Facility Opens
October 23, 2017
No Comments
PLATTSBURGH, NY--Norsk Titanium, a supplier of aerospace-grade, additive manufactured, structural titanium components, opened its Plattsburgh Development and Qualification Center here last week. The facility houses nine rapid plasma deposition titanium printers that will make aerospace components for Boeing and other aerospace producers. MORE
