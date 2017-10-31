Assembly Breaking News

Community College Opens Advanced Manufacturing Center

Breaking and Industry News
October 31, 2017
KEYWORDS 3D Printing / advanced manufacturing / Forsyth Techcnical Community College
WINSTON-SALEM, NC--Forsyth Technical Community College this month opened its new Center for Advanced Manufacturing here as part of a larger mission to help students land jobs with major manufacturers.The facility includes an additive manufacturing lab with six state-of-the-art 3D printers, as well as dedicated areas for students to learn about design, machining and robotics. MORE

