Community College Opens Advanced Manufacturing Center
October 31, 2017
No Comments
WINSTON-SALEM, NC--Forsyth Technical Community College this month opened its new Center for Advanced Manufacturing here as part of a larger mission to help students land jobs with major manufacturers.The facility includes an additive manufacturing lab with six state-of-the-art 3D printers, as well as dedicated areas for students to learn about design, machining and robotics. MORE
