Trump Starts Probe Into Aluminum That China Calls Protectionist

aluminum manufacturing
December 8, 2017
KEYWORDS aluminum manufacturing / tarriffs
WASHINGTON—Invoking powers the U.S. hasn’t used in more than a quarter century, the Trump administration has begun an investigation into Chinese aluminum imports that could lead to tariffs. The Commerce Department is taking the unusual step of initiating the case itself, rather than going through the regular route of starting an investigation based on petitions filed by U.S. companies. MORE

