A New Path for Lamination Adhesives: Leaping Time Barriers and Erasing Steps
September 1, 2017
Automotive manufacturers primarily use two-component waterborne, reactive hot-melt, and solvent-borne adhesives for laminating TPO, PVC and leather skins to PE and PP foams.
This paper describes the development of AQUENCE® PL 5101 P, a one-component waterborne adhesive that transforms preparation and application processes, eliminating steps in using 2K formulations.
Barb Wehrle
Business Development, Interior Adhesives, Henkel
248-589-4809
