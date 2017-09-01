A New Path for Lamination Adhesives: Leaping Time Barriers and Erasing Steps

Automotive manufacturers primarily use two-component waterborne, reactive hot-melt, and solvent-borne adhesives for laminating TPO, PVC and leather skins to PE and PP foams.

This paper describes the development of AQUENCE® PL 5101 P, a one-component waterborne adhesive that transforms preparation and application processes, eliminating steps in using 2K formulations.

