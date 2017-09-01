White Papers

Four Key Dynamics Driving Effective Outsourcing Decision-Making

festo
September 1, 2017
In today's competitive and ever-changing markets, the OEMs laboratory automation equipment makers need to stay flexible in their outsourcing strategies because their make-versus-buy decision drives can change over time - a good reason to conduct periodic reviews to validate the continued relevance of their outsourcing decisions.  In our white paper, learn about the four dynamic factors that can drive changes in outsourcing's context.

 

 

