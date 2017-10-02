Subaru Plant Prepares For Ascent

LAFAYETTE, IN--Subaru of America is expanding its U.S. assembly plant here to accommodate an upcoming model. The company is shuffling assembly lines and adding space for its upcoming Ascent three-row crossover. Subaru says it is investing $100 million into its plant here and adding about 200 jobs. The additions will yield a total of 5,800 employees working in the facility to produce the Outback, Impreza, Legacy and new Ascent. MORE