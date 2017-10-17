Assembly Breaking News Automotive Assembly

GM Workers in Canada End Strike at Equinox Factory

October 17, 2017
DETROIT--Workers at a General Motors factory in Canada approved a new labor contract Monday, ending a 4-week strike that stalled production of the Chevrolet Equinox. GM's CAMI assembly plant in Ingersoll, Ontario, is the main source of Equinox crossovers. The facility had been idle since Sept. 17. Unifor Local 88 President Dan Borthwick says nearly 86 percent of members voted in favor of the 4-year deal. MORE

