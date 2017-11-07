ABB Overhauls Power Grids, Cuts US and Swiss Production
November 7, 2017
ZURICH--ABB is reorganizing part of its global Power Grids operations as the Swiss engineering group responds to the division's sluggish profitability and falling orders. ABB said on Monday that it will restructure operations in North America, halting production at its factory in St. Louis and investing in its sites in South Boston and Crystal Springs, MS, as well as expanding its medium and large transformer factory in Varennes, Canada. MORE
